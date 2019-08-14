HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Symmetry Peak Management Increased Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Holding By $7.55 Million

Analysts expect HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. HMLP’s profit would be $12.28M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP’s analysts see -2.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 191,815 shares traded or 120.53% up from the average. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has declined 3.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF…; 16/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2018 Results; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE LIKELY TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY MORE REVENUE DAYS FOR HÖEGH GIANT AND HÖEGH GALLANT, WHILE COMMISSIONING,; 06/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – IS CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL…; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG CEO: IN GOOD POSITION TO SECURE LONG-TERM CONTRACT FOR FSRU NEWBUILD NUMBER 9 BEFORE YEAR-END; 19/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners Raises Distribution to 44c Vs. 43c; 31/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners 1Q Rev $34.9M; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS ITS MAIN COMMERCIAL FOCUS IS TO SECURE LONG-TERM EMPLOYMENT AT FIRM TERMS FOR THE TWO UNCOMMITTED FSRUS STILL UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) stake by 3200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 64,000 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 66,000 shares with $7.81 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) now has $5.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 663,752 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Mellanox’s (MLNX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Ethernet and InfiniBand Solutions Deliver Breakthrough Performance for AMD EPYCâ„¢ 7002 Processor Based Data Centers – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Huya Inc stake by 66,700 shares to 3,000 valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 79,825 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 38,035 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.05% or 42,456 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Twin accumulated 195,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,373 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 30,000 shares. Axa has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 45,931 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 3,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 89,321 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.14% or 30,476 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 16.67% above currents $107.78 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by DA Davidson. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Hoegh LNG Partners Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP: This 8.6% Preferred Helps Us Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.