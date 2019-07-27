HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Shorts at Ensco Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ESV) Raised By 3.14%

Ensco Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV) had an increase of 3.14% in short interest. ESV’s SI was 84.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.14% from 82.23M shares previously. With 8.70M avg volume, 10 days are for Ensco Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV)’s short sellers to cover ESV’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.66 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

Analysts expect HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. HMLP’s profit would be $12.28 million giving it 12.42 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP’s analysts see -2.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 170,672 shares traded or 104.01% up from the average. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has risen 7.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 06/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF l…; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT PUBLIC $ 0.56; 16/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO OPERATE IN A TENDERING MARKET WITH SOLID DEMAND FOR LNG AND MANY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH; 05/04/2018 HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – IS CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL…; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG CEO: IN GOOD POSITION TO SECURE LONG-TERM CONTRACT FOR FSRU NEWBUILD NUMBER 9 BEFORE YEAR-END

More notable recent HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP: This 8.6% Preferred Helps Us Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors – Get Ready For A Big Cash Wave In August: 6% To 10% Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

H??egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $610.26 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold Ensco Rowan plc shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). New York-based Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Pecaut And owns 30,000 shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis Cap Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) or 943,680 shares. Shelton Mngmt, California-based fund reported 133 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 0% or 22,824 shares in its portfolio. Greenlight Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 15.12M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 25,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Bessemer holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3,583 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 49,412 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Tuesday, March 5. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $5 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $4.8 target.

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Strategic Actions And Industry Recovery Make EnscoRowan A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Zacks.com published: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Zacks.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Offshore Drilling: Dying Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnscoRowan Announces Early Results and Increase in Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount for Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.