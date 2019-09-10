H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Core-mark Holding Company Has 1.64 Sentiment

Core-mark Holding Company Inc (CORE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 105 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 64 sold and trimmed equity positions in Core-mark Holding Company Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 40.35 million shares, down from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Core-mark Holding Company Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 54 Increased: 61 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. V_HEO’s profit would be $549,429 giving it 29.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, H2O Innovation Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 8,500 shares traded. H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Form N-PX ADVISORS SERIES TRUST For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” and published on August 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

H2O Innovation Inc. provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. The company has market cap of $65.38 million. It designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products, as well as membrane filtration systems?? spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts of water or wastewater treatment system; and specialty chemicals for membrane pre-treatment applications, as well as develops blends for maintenance, preservation, and cleaning of membrane systems.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s sees no growth in 2019 core earnings – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CORE) ROE Of 9.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Core Gold Announces Renewal of Exploration at the Dynasty Goldfield Project in Ecuador – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Emerging market stocks pause ahead of c.bank meetings; FX mixed – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “One Of The Most Shareholder-Friendly Companies On The Planet… – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 6.35% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CORE’s profit will be $26.68 million for 13.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.00% EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for 396,061 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 647,807 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,005 shares.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 27.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.