H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Holder Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stake by $646,478

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 137,953 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 66,349 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.54 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 23.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $24.78 million for 8.30 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.87% EPS growth.

