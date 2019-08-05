H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Holder Sg Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Philadelphia Trust Company Cut Its Holding in General Mills (GIS) by $3.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 61,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 233,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 294,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 183,217 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,852 shares to 207,659 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 34,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,170 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Com owns 73,660 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Al owns 0.62% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 26,840 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 5.75 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt And Research holds 20,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 94,395 shares. Savant Ltd holds 0.07% or 6,964 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 34,887 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 19,242 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 1.54% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ameriprise Fincl reported 2.93 million shares. Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 398,094 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability reported 4,232 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 17,933 shares stake.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associate New York invested in 0.7% or 18,000 shares. 175 were accumulated by Cypress Ltd Liability Corp (Wy). Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Millennium Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 19,547 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Aperio Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Thb Asset Mngmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 114,425 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 20,872 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 10,120 are owned by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 1.44% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 163,193 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.