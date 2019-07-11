H Partners Management Trimmed Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding as Share Value Declined; Frigate Ventures LP Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Raised by $348,036

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 901,684 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.16M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.



Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.00 million for 13.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.