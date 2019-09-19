H Partners Management Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Decreased by $5.64 Million; Burney Co Decreased Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $685,008 as Stock Price Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 129,856 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M

Burney Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 9,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 95,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, down from 105,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 592,250 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 35,744 shares to 67,668 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsrs invested in 94,166 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 86,788 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 3,751 shares. 16,208 were accumulated by Jones Lllp. Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,714 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Compton Mgmt Ri invested in 32,191 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd owns 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,600 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 2.68M shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.03% or 846 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,606 shares.

