H Partners Management Lowered Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position as Stock Value Declined; Maxlinear (MXL) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Trimmed Stake by $1.36 Million as Share Value Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 54,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 471,704 shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,925 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 360,549 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 54 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 3.65 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Riverhead Capital Ltd invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 448,697 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 86,055 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. High Pointe Capital Llc invested in 14,770 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 42,978 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 39,631 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68M for 34.33 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $788,096 activity.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 85,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc..

