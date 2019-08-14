H Partners Management Has Trimmed Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $79.76 Million; Market Value Declined; Griffin Asset Management Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 910,367 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,238 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.85 million for 5.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares to 113,534 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).