H Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $79.76 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Position

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 872,705 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26 million, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:BIP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $197.38M for 5.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.