H Partners Management Has Trimmed Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Market Valuation Declined; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $4.43 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 882,168 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 15.83 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3.22% or 1.40 million shares. Nfc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 312,960 shares. Montecito Bankshares And stated it has 5,289 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 3.25 million shares. 95,000 are held by Antipodean Limited Liability Company. Franklin Incorporated reported 31.10M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Murphy Capital Mgmt reported 0.43% stake. Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 0% or 166,565 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 18,910 were reported by Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated. Csat Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 49 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1.68M were reported by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.