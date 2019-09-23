H Partners Management Has Lowered Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $5.64 Million; Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Valuation Rose

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 899,830 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 245,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.05M, down from 250,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $226.41. About 1.56M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.46 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,863 shares to 333,339 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Grp (NYSE:JEC) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.02 million for 5.65 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.