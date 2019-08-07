H Partners Management Has Lowered Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $79.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Sfe Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $1.50 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 808,917 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 14,869 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 18,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott And Selber reported 36,521 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. 1.07M were reported by Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valmark Advisers reported 5,158 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Company has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,390 shares. Moreover, Country Bancshares has 2.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 501,825 shares. Spectrum Management Group accumulated 43,223 shares. Martin And Co Tn owns 0.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,134 shares. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). One Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Llc reported 114,468 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap invested 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphaone Svcs Ltd Company holds 0.55% or 9,000 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 0.16% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,674 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,511 shares to 3,863 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.86M for 5.56 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.