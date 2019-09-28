H Partners Management Has Lowered Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $5.64 Million; Share Value Declined; Ens (ENS) Market Value Declined While Ack Asset Management Increased Position by $7.48 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 265,000 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.01 million for 5.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Investors Can Have The Most Fun With These Theme Park Stocks – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment: Pullback Represents A New Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Company Announces Successful Receipt of Six BLM Permits in Western Antelope Ridge Asset Area – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.