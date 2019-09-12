H Partners Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $5.64 Million as Stock Price Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Crow Point Partners Upped Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 100,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 600,775 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 6.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 980,042 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Theadvocate.com which released: “Hornbeck Offshore Services warned it may be delisted from NYSE – The Advocate” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Targeted for Six-Figure Bearish Options Bet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Be Afraid, Be Very Afraidâ€¦Six Flags’ Viral 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Is BAAAACK – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ra Medical Systems Receives NYSE Notice Related to Delay in Form 10-Q Filing – Business Wire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.46 million for 6.24 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,173 shares to 264,827 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,854 shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT).