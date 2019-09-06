H Partners Management Has Cut Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $79.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.23. About 310,940 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10M, up from 90,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 8.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,000 shares to 30,271 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 140,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,066 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Financial has invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Inv Retirement Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,042 are held by Invest Counsel. Wharton Business Gp Ltd holds 38,898 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 9.63M shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Winfield Associate accumulated 59,361 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Ltd Llc holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 254,000 shares. 125,968 are owned by Iberiabank Corp. 168,362 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd. Baskin Financial Inc stated it has 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 25,761 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc holds 16,776 shares. 31,770 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.02M for 6.33 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.