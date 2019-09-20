H Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Stock Price Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) by $837,200 as Stock Value Rose

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 666,148 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63M, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.01 lastly. It is down 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc has 8,135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer International Gp invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 186,290 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 12,868 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0% stake. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 172,941 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 235,000 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 179 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 484,229 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 37,960 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.08% or 44,999 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company owns 831,614 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 485 shares to 3,290 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.36M for 44.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.