H Partners Management Decreased Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $5.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Liveperson (LPSN) Valuation Rose, Diker Management Has Lifted Position

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 239,030 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 456,136 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $190.45M for 5.70 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.