H Partners Management Decreased Its Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Share Price Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Upped Stake by $324,423

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 176,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 165,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 20.49M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 494,497 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.01 million for 5.51 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

