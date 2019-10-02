H Partners Management Cut Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake as Share Price Declined; Selz Capital Increases Holding in Benefitfocus (BNFT)

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 2.38 million shares traded or 104.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 237,124 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 184,800 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $41.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Model N (MODN) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Kicks Off National Employee Benefits Day at NASDAQ Stock Market Ringing the Opening Bell on Tuesday April 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bringing Technology to College Lifecycle Planning – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Secondary Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 2,571 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 179,406 shares stake. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.45% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0% or 2,338 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Sei Investments Co has 120,344 shares. 154,210 were reported by Selz Capital Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 493,514 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,085 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 31,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artisan Partnership has invested 0.06% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Vanguard invested in 2.46M shares. D E Shaw Communication reported 0.02% stake.