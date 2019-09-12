H Partners Management Cut Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $5.64 Million; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Marriott Intl. (MAR) Holding by $450,520 as Stock Price Rose

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl. Inc. (MAR) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,276 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740,000, down from 8,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 102,659 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 166,820 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.41 million for 6.28 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

