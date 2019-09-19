H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (RCDTF) Shorts Lowered By 10.8%

Analysts expect H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:publ) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 25.HNNMY’s profit would be $421.62 million giving it 18.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 8,419 shares traded. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had a decrease of 10.8% in short interest. RCDTF’s SI was 275,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.8% from 309,300 shares previously. It closed at $34.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies. The company has market cap of $31.96 billion. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, jewelry, scarves, hats, belts, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; hair styling, body care, and make-up accessories; and homeware accessories for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and childrenÂ’s room. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, and & Other Stories brand names.

More notable recent H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berenberg upgrades Swedish telecoms – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charlotte’s Web: Investing Now For The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerald Health: Squandering Away Early Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acreage Holdings: Falling To All-Time Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telia updates on EC’s Bonnier deal review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.