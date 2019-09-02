H & R Block (HRB) to pay $0.26 on Oct 1, 2019; Kcm Investment Advisors Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,982 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 33,657 shares with $5.35M value, down from 36,639 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $115.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:HRB) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. H & R Block Inc’s current price of $24.22 translates into 1.07% yield. H & R Block Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 5.24 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,603 shares to 52,939 valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,576 shares and now owns 146,385 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.80% above currents $164.62 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

Among 2 analysts covering H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. H&R Block has $2800 highest and $25 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 9.41% above currents $24.22 stock price. H&R Block had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) rating on Thursday, August 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2800 target.

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the firm or by franchisees. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.