H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Upped Holding; Invesco LTD Has Upped Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position by $3.12 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 79.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 445,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 563,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 318,580 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute Forest Products escapes anti-dumping ruling; 24/04/2018 – N Dakota Oil&Gas: RFP 405.2-18-001 Brine Pond Landowner Compensation; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52M IN SAINT-FELICIEN PULP MILL IN QUE; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS TRANSPORTATION HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN COMING MONTHS BUT TO LESSER EXTENT

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 58,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, up from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 274,939 shares traded or 23.54% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment (HEES) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) CEO Bradley Barber on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Early start for new Kraft Heinz CEO – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 91,070 shares to 146,657 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 225,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 71,318 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 77,121 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 2.49 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 15,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 0% or 160 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested in 373,253 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 30,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited reported 23,358 shares stake. Bokf Na invested in 0.06% or 91,915 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 14,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings.