H.C. Wainwright Reports Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (TTPH) Downgrade from “Buy”; Aqua America (WTR) Sentiment Is 1.38

Aqua America Inc (WTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 186 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 135 decreased and sold their holdings in Aqua America Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 98.31 million shares, up from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aqua America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 109 Increased: 136 New Position: 50.

H.C. Wainwright cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a “Buy” rating to a “Neutral” rating in a a note sent to investors on Tuesday, 3 September.

Analysts await Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $14.12 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase has $7 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 2015.38% above currents $0.26 stock price. Tetraphase had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $4 target.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $96.00 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.