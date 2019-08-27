H.C. Wainwright Reports Initiation of Cleanspark (OTC:CLSK) with $4.0000 Target; Monster Beverage (MNST) Sellers Increased By 4.3% Their Shorts

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) had an increase of 4.3% in short interest. MNST’s SI was 10.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.3% from 10.29 million shares previously. With 3.39 million avg volume, 3 days are for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s short sellers to cover MNST’s short positions. The SI to Monster Beverage Corporation’s float is 2.76%. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.37M shares traded. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has risen 7.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNST News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP – EXPECTS SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME IN OPEN MARKET OR THROUGH PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Sales Rise, Misses Earnings Target — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Monster Beverage: Time to Raise Prices? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Has No Availability Remaining Under the Previously Authorized $250 Million Buyback; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 16/04/2018 – Monster Beverage Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access

H.C. Wainwright initiated its coverage on Cleanspark (OTC:CLSK), today Tuesday morning. The broker finds the stock of CLSK attractive and has target price per share of $4.0000 with Buy rating.

Among 12 analysts covering Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Monster Beverage has $78 highest and $52 lowest target. $65.25’s average target is 15.18% above currents $56.65 stock price. Monster Beverage had 25 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 28.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 29.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.

