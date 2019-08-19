H.C. Wainwright Reconfirms Pretium Resources (PVG) As “Buy”; Has TP Of $22.0000; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Sentiment Is 0.82

H.C. Wainwright have a $22.0000 target price per share on the stock. The target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)‘s current stock price. This rating was disclosed to clients in a research note on Monday morning.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 85 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 104 cut down and sold their stakes in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 74.69 million shares, down from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Waddell & Reed Financial Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 84 Increased: 58 New Position: 27.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for 264,705 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.61 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 676,550 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 28,000 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 82.13 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

