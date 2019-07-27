H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Shareholder Phocas Financial Decreased Its Stake by $3.91 Million as Valuation Declined; Spark Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Zumiez (ZUMZ) by $943,200 as Share Value Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 207,759 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 39,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,200 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 122,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 183,352 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership holds 509,270 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Pacific Invest holds 6,950 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 138,224 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il holds 5,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Personal Capital accumulated 84,278 shares. Mutual Of America Lc invested in 0% or 1,452 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 33,024 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 0.03% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 12,805 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 4,890 shares. 1.37M were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Limited. Illinois-based Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.6% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 20,109 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 46,572 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,164 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,409 shares to 16,411 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Main Holdings by 37,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 42,678 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 49,887 shares. Nicholas LP stated it has 0.28% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 13,061 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 36,141 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 12,056 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 537 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 51,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 55,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 837,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru accumulated 263,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).