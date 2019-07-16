H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Reaches $48.28 After 6.00% Up Move; NZME LTD ORDINARY SHARES NEW ZEALAND (NZMEF) Sellers Increased By 713.11% Their Shorts

The stock of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.57% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 428,319 shares traded or 37.74% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34CThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.46 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $51.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FUL worth $147.48M more.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity. Keenan Timothy J had sold 13,205 shares worth $638,107 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. H.B. Fuller had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold H.B. Fuller Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 65,133 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 9 shares. Moreover, Millennium Lc has 0.03% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 438,776 shares. Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 46 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Jefferies Group Lc owns 5,100 shares. 7,980 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 229,931 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 15,030 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,094 shares.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.