H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Holder Phocas Financial Cut Position; Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Twin Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 233,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 359,380 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 592,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 1.57M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 13,310 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,440 shares to 122,310 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Ordinary (NYSE:MDT) by 29,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

