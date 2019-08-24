H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Comparison side by side

Since H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.70 N/A 2.42 19.75 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -6.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of H.B. Fuller Company and Urban Tea Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for H.B. Fuller Company and Urban Tea Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00 Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.89% for H.B. Fuller Company with average price target of $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

H.B. Fuller Company and Urban Tea Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.71%. 0.8% are H.B. Fuller Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year H.B. Fuller Company had bullish trend while Urban Tea Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors H.B. Fuller Company beats Urban Tea Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.