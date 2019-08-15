H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

H.B. Fuller Company has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has H.B. Fuller Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.10% 3.00% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting H.B. Fuller Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio H.B. Fuller Company N/A 47 19.75 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

H.B. Fuller Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio H.B. Fuller Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for H.B. Fuller Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.50 2.19 2.49

$46 is the consensus target price of H.B. Fuller Company, with a potential upside of 7.28%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 23.67%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that H.B. Fuller Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of H.B. Fuller Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year H.B. Fuller Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

H.B. Fuller Company has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. H.B. Fuller Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than H.B. Fuller Company.

Volatility and Risk

H.B. Fuller Company has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s peers are 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

H.B. Fuller Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors H.B. Fuller Company’s competitors beat H.B. Fuller Company.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.