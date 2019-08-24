H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Its Position by $1.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Advisory Services Network Increased Its Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1625.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 5,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 5,453 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 265,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 36,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 78,452 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 42,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 253,742 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C

