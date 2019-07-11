H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Price Rose While Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.43 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 94,684 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $12.06 during the last trading session, reaching $259.54. About 7.94M shares traded or 43.33% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32B for 18.70 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 61,000 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HEES’s profit will be $20.75M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.