H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Shareholder Algert Global Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Shares Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Upped Holding

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 54,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,848 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 101,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 709,334 shares traded or 217.00% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 3780% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, up from 95 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 837,243 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,217 shares to 78 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

