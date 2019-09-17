H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Position Held by Sg Capital Management Llc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Highlander Capital Management Cut Holding by $492,180

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 150.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 260,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 432,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59 million, up from 172,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 188,546 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HEES shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.56 million shares or 3.34% more from 24.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,405 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Geode Cap Ltd has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). The Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Inc has invested 0.38% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Ftb holds 0% or 382 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 310 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Com holds 20,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 7,331 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc stated it has 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 15,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 377,848 shares. Buckingham Capital Management owns 26,550 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 19,715 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,959 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,833 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PENN) by 713,742 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 32,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,360 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Management Company reported 0.01% stake. Savant Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,593 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute reported 2,500 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 525 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 10,531 shares. 621 are owned by Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny. 30,934 were accumulated by Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability Company. Dakota Wealth invested in 4,845 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Inv Advisers Lc holds 10,152 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co holds 53,480 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 6.52% or 7,037 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 1.36% or 5,020 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America Advsr holds 1.09% or 3,960 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.