H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) Share Price Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Increased by $874,800 Its Stake; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Navistar Intl New (NAV) Stake by $435,200

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 58,746 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 45,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 503,713 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 16/05/2018 – VW trucks CFO quits for personal reasons, no successor yet; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebita Between $700 Million and $750 Millio; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR SPOKESWOMAN LYNDI MCMILLAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice President Of Global Manufacturing; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.25 BLN TO $9.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice Pres of Global Manufacturing; 16/04/2018 – Volkswagen Unit Considering Full Takeover of Truck Maker Navistar — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 34,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 387,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 353,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 147,959 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES

