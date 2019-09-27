H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Position by $10.48 Million; As Loral Space & Communications (LORL) Stock Price Rose, Omega Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.55 Million

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications (LORL) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 428,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 287,243 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, down from 715,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Loral Space & Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 39,815 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 93.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 361,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 26,550 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, down from 387,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 224,615 shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 75,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 3.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 1.19 million are owned by Vanguard Group. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Cooperman Leon G stated it has 287,243 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP holds 600 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,786 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 50 shares. Aperio Group Ltd holds 5,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 73,087 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 4,138 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). California-based Empyrean Cap Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.69% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold HEES shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.56 million shares or 3.34% more from 24.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise reported 99,241 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability owns 130,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Numerixs Tech invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Ima Wealth invested in 113,655 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Buckingham Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc reported 12,445 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 23,156 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested in 79,800 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,000 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI).

