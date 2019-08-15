H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Holder Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.01 Million; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) as Valuation Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 5.28M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 80,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 327,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 247,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 96,579 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES)

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Poland Etf (EPOL) by 24,188 shares to 94,492 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Taiwan Etf by 12,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital holds 6,500 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 4,633 were reported by Accuvest Global Advisors. Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,082 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Corp owns 59,819 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 5,541 shares. Holowesko Limited accumulated 0.05% or 6,600 shares. Northside Management Ltd Liability owns 10,898 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability accumulated 17,364 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 11.38M shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 126,077 shares. Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated has 1.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fisher Asset Ltd Com reported 10.33M shares. Lord Abbett Comm Limited Company holds 1.85M shares. 41,900 are owned by Willis Counsel. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd owns 5,669 shares.

