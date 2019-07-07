Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $6.90 Million as Shares Rose; Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Domtar (UFS) Stake as Share Price Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 93.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 65,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 55.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 71,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,203 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 127,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 502,877 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares to 83,759 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 52.31% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.65 per share. UFS’s profit will be $62.65 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.25% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 443,396 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 240,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).