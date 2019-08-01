Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Aflac (AFL) as Market Value Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position Held by Lagoda Investment Management Lp

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $37.2 during the last trading session, reaching $797.2. About 27,642 shares traded or 150.02% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 4.97M shares traded or 66.27% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 3,795 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 775 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne invested 12.96% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 836 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 976 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 6,660 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 35,930 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.15% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,275 shares. Moreover, Advisers Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Blackrock owns 6,189 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 12,916 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 3,278 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 490 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.99 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $31,644 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc has 67.58 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust Communication has invested 1.39% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cibc Mkts holds 112,915 shares. Gemmer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated owns 4,057 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 268,842 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts reported 564,452 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 16,664 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg invested 0.13% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Aviva Public Limited invested in 282,589 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pitcairn Company has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hills Bancorp And Trust holds 16,105 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 29,091 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares to 78,880 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).