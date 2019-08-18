Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding; Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 64.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 291,098 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 158,902 shares with $9.13 million value, down from 450,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 12.03% above currents $85.69 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $103.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 3.82M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Conning has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.09% or 6.47M shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Prns invested 0.94% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Exchange Capital holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 48,227 shares. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 2.60M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aperio Gp Lc holds 290,374 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 12,736 were reported by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.11% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 6,379 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shelton Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.1% or 29,561 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Comm Ma invested in 0.08% or 3.67 million shares.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC also bought $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.47% above currents $58.04 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K. – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.12 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 59.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 925,443 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial, a Kansas-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cognios Ltd holds 0.61% or 19,804 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,432 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Marathon Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 2,585 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 392,966 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 123 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 3,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Catalyst Advsr reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 382,330 shares. 4,064 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 54,100 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.