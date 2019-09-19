Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.60 Million; Acadian Asset Management Has Boosted Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding by $1.91 Million; Market Value Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 786.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 65,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 74,267 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 8,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 4.16M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 30/05/2018 – Viacom CFO Wade Davis to Participate at Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BLN IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 37,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 189,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, down from 226,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 12.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA)

