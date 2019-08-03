Gyroscope Capital Management Group Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41M shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34M, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 391,555 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The North Dakota-based Bell Bancorporation has invested 0.94% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Delaware has invested 0.49% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cumberland Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 5,365 shares stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated LP invested in 62,367 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 382 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.11% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,150 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.93M shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 228,132 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 34,643 shares to 25,357 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,127 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Dow Stock for the Dividend as the Breakup Dust Settles – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.78 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schwerin Boyle Inc invested 2.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signaturefd holds 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 26,744 shares. Telos Cap Management has 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Estabrook Capital owns 274,881 shares. Burns J W & Communications reported 67,589 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. 1.58 million are held by Blair William & Communication Il. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Inv has invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gamco Et Al holds 606,093 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 1.78% or 238,596 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Llc owns 4,978 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Com reported 45,158 shares stake. First Fiduciary Counsel owns 232,705 shares. Welch Ltd Llc reported 18,712 shares stake.