Gyroscope Capital Management Group Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Position by $719,576

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43 million shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 303,022 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Skba Capital Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 248,400 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0.06% or 269,814 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,206 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.35% or 803,737 shares. Capwealth Lc holds 331,075 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 0.51% stake. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 16.05M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.47% or 640,510 shares in its portfolio. Gp Inc holds 715,000 shares or 3.93% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability owns 4,647 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.58% or 242,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,445 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 3.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,337 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt invested in 0.47% or 36,289 shares. Edmp accumulated 23,174 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt holds 0.19% or 182,257 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 4.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barry Advsr Llc reported 0.09% stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has invested 2.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 98,094 shares. Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,785 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 101,564 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.16% or 352,945 shares. Sather Fin Group Inc Inc reported 7,781 shares stake. Texas Capital Retail Bank Tx has 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com holds 2.73% or 20.55M shares. Prudential accumulated 4.94 million shares or 0.86% of the stock.