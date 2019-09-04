Gyroscope Capital Management Group Position in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Lowered by $737,472 as Stock Price Declined; As Systemax (SYX) Stock Price Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Upped Its Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 42,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 897,053 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 34,029 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 32,074 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Lc reported 2,366 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 12,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 63,900 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Moreover, Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,326 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company owns 214,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scout Investments accumulated 136,417 shares. Moreover, Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 14,322 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares to 78,880 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.