Gyroscope Capital Management Group Position in Intel (INTC) Has Cut by $341.59 Million as Share Price Declined; Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Stock Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 6.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 170,173 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 11.59M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 164,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 382,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.07 million, down from 546,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $276.17. About 1.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $54.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 352,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares to 226,877 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).