Gyroscope Capital Management Group Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Newpark Res (NR) by $878,202 as Market Valuation Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 97,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,328 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 198,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 262,357 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 291,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,902 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 3.15M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Great Stock to Buy for July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Expectations For Big Fed Rate Cut Tempered, Market Sentiment Is Subdued – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stocks Mixed After Warnings, Boeing 737 Pressure – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond, We’re Still Waiting for That Turnaround – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43,104 shares to 125,799 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 27,013 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 0.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,195 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.55% or 80,415 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Saturna holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,250 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Trb Advisors LP reported 20,000 shares stake. The New York-based General Invsts Com has invested 2.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Muhlenkamp & holds 114,570 shares. Stelliam Invest LP holds 464,000 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 5,791 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 5,505 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 103,592 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 675,351 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 368,501 shares to 547,300 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 12,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Partners New York has invested 0.8% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Blackrock reported 13.75 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 549,020 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 146,392 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 555,304 shares. Arosa Cap Management Lp has invested 0.17% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Everence Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Mason Street Ltd Llc reported 28,992 shares. Perritt Mgmt accumulated 23,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,057 shares stake. Tieton Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 587,178 shares or 4.78% of the stock. Earnest Ltd stated it has 290,548 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 35,169 shares. 417,232 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co.