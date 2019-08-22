Gyroscope Capital Management Group Position in Best Buy (BBY) Has Increased by $3.41 Million as Shares Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) Increased as Stock Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 46,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 118,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 71,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 1.55 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy reported a forecast-beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 1603.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 1.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 83,767 shares to 16,233 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 24,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,507 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

