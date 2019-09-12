Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lowered Its Stake in Best Buy (BBY) by $756,718; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Its Equity Residential (EQR) Stake by $13.62 Million as Market Value Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 181,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.81 million, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 1.30 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 10,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 107,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 118,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 2.67M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 17/05/2018 – Best Buy 10.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $327.55M for 24.25 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 6,708 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 134,900 shares stake. Intact Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 44,200 shares. 4.57 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Mackenzie Fin Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 71,534 shares. Sumitomo Life Communication invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund has invested 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 738,303 shares. Df Dent Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 71,444 shares or 0.08% of the stock. M&T Bankshares has 22,665 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,010 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 639,949 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 1.12 million shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 2.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 25,342 shares to 370,855 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 31,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.84 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 51,400 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg stated it has 194,821 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.04% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 126,237 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.02% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 7,593 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 9,932 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Aqr Cap Ltd Company accumulated 4.80M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 175,491 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 52,840 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru owns 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 3,216 shares. 75,878 are held by Ftb Advisors. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 26,245 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake.